Kittle caught four of five targets for 44 yards and gained nine yards on one carry during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Kittle started off well enough with a couple of early catches, but he went to the locker room toward the end of the first half with a leg injury that looked quite painful at the time. He did return to the game and made it through the final whistle, but coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be reevaluated by the medical staff on Monday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Kittle will be a top fantasy option for next Sunday's matchup with the Jets if healthy, but the extent of his injury remains to be seen.