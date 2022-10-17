Kittle had eight catches on 10 targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Falcons.

Kittle finally posted a fantasy line better resembling his price tag on draft day, setting new season highs in receptions, targets and yards. Head coach Kyle Shanahan figured out how to get his star tight end involved in the offensive gameplan after averaging just five targets in the three games he was healthy for this season. Kittle still hasn't scored a touchdown, so fantasy managers are hoping that the 28-year-old remains a focal point of the offensive gameplan heading into a matchup against Kansas City next Sunday.