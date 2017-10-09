Kittle caught seven of nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts.

Kittle enjoyed a career day as he set personal bests in targets, catches and yardage while finding the end zone for the first time in his rookie season. He averaged a respectable 11.9 yards per catch and even ripped off a 27-yard gain at one point. Kittle had totaled just 10 grabs for 83 yards through the season's first four weeks, so it would be a bit hasty to assume he will maintain a sizable role next week against the Redskins. However, Sunday's performance should have him near the fantasy radar as a potential emerging talent.