Kittle caught three passes on three targets for 42 yards and one touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Three targets isn't normally enough to get it done reliably, but Kittle has generally shown well as a rookie, and he was an important contributor in the 49ers' exciting upset of the Jaguars. The rookie has a more promising long-term outlook than most young tight ends generally, let alone those drafted in the fifth round like Kittle was. With Jimmy Garoppolo looking like a promising foundation of the new era in San Francisco, Kittle's future appears favorable.