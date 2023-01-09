Kittle had four receptions (six targets) for 29 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-13 win over Arizona.

Kittle continued his late-season scoring flurry with two more trips to the end zone, cracking the double-digit touchdown mark for the first time in his career. It wasn't all roses for the exuberant tight end in 2022, as he missed the first two games of the year due to injury, then struggled to produce consistently until the second half of the season. Fantasy managers that were able to withstand Kittle's early-season woes were rewarded handsomely during the fantasy playoff period with a whopping seven touchdowns over the final four weeks of the season. Kittle will likely be priced at a premium in DFS formats when San Francisco begins postseason play next week.