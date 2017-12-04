Kittle caught two passes (three targets) for 20 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

It was a quiet day for the rookie after he shared snaps with veteran Garrett Celek and actually saw one less target than his fellow tight end. On a positive note, Kittle made an incredible catch in the end zone on a deep pass from a scrambling Jimmy Garoppolo, but the errant throw pulled the tight end out of bounds resulting in an incomplete pass. The 49ers clearly received a boost after making a quarterback change, but it will be tough to trust Kittle so long as he continues to split starting duties with Celek.