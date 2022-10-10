Kittle caught five of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.

The numbers aren't impressive on the surface, but Kittle led the 49ers in receptions on the afternoon and he posted his best performance of the year, after he missed the first two games with a groin injury. He'll look to keep increasing his production in Week 6 against a Falcons defense that has struggled to contain tight ends so far in 2022.