Kittle (illness) caught five of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Seahawks.

Kittle had an uncharacteristic third-down drop on San Francisco's opening drive but caught his other five targets to finish second on the 49ers in receiving yards despite playing through an illness. Mike Evans easily led the team with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Sunday's win. Kittle will have an extra day to recover before the Commanders come to town for Monday Night Football in Week 6.