49ers' George Kittle: Focused on avoiding injuries
Kittle focused on strengthening his smaller muscles in the offseason, hoping to avoid the nagging injuries that plagued his rookie campaign, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 2017 fifth-round pick only missed one game, but he dealt with four separate ailments throughout the season, while fellow tight end Garrett Celek didn't make an appearance on the injury report until mid-December. The San Francisco front office displayed confidence in the duo this offseason, declining to add any veterans or draft picks at the position. Kittle enters training camp as a clear favorite for the starting job, but he could end up in a timeshare with Celek again if he doesn't show improvement with his hands (five drops) and route running. The second-year pro has already proven to be dangerous with the ball in his hands, earning 281 of his 515 yards (54.6 percent) after the catch as a rookie. Given his physical gifts along with his likely role in what should be a good passing offense, Kittle is rightfully one of the more popular breakout candidates at tight end.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Hits century mark•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Finds end zone•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Turns in solid outing as backup•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Continues to play second fiddle•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Finishes second in tight-end targets•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Cleared from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017