Kittle caught four of seven targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Raiders.

Kittle had at least three more targets than any teammate Sunday but finished 28 receiving yards shy of Jordan Watkins' team-leading total, while Brock Purdy's two touchdown passes went to Christian McCaffrey and Watkins. Sunday's output marked Kittle's third-lowest yardage total of the season, but the star TE recorded at least four catches for a seventh consecutive game. He'll look to add to his season totals of 38 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns in Week 10 against the Cowboys.