Kittle caught all four of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.

Kittle focused primarily on blocking as the 49ers fed Christian McCaffrey 33 touches, which the star running back turned into 173 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. In three games since returning from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1, Kittle has produced just 75 yards and a touchdown. The possible return of Brock Purdy (toe) against the Rams in Week 10 may get Kittle going.