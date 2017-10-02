Kittle caught two passes (three targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 35 yards marked a new season high for the rookie tight end, which is a testament to his overall lack of involvement in San Francisco's air attack through four games. Brian Hoyer clearly prefers targeting his outside receivers in passing situations, utilizing Kittle as a safety valve -- as he was on both of his catch and runs Sunday -- when his primary options are covered. The 23-year-old has received two redzone targets through four games, but neither has come from 10 yards in. Kittle's limited usage and lack of touchdown potential make him tough to roster even in deeper formats.