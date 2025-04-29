Kittle agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the 49ers on Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The deal reportedly includes $40 million guaranteed and likely will lower Kittle's 2025 salary-cap hit, which was previously scheduled to come in at $22.09 million. He'll turn 32 years old in October but hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, coming off a 2024 campaign with a five-year high for receptions (78), six-year high for receiving yards (1,106) and the second most touchdowns of his career (eight). Kittle still hasn't reached triple-digit targets since 2019, but he's capable of handling more volume if injuries to teammates necessitate it. He's typically the third tight end taken in early 2025 fantasy drafts, after Brock Bowers and Trey McBride.