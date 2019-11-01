49ers' George Kittle: Gets good news from MRI

Kittle (knee) said he avoided a serious injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kittle apparently got good news from an MRI on Friday, after playing through a knee injury for the entirety of Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals. He hurt his knee on the 49ers' first offensive snap, yet finished with six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Kittle did see his snap share drop to 69 percent, so the injury wasn't a total non-factor. He'll have some extra time to recover before the 49ers face the Seahawks in Week 10 (Mon., Nov. 11).

