49ers' George Kittle: Getting MRI on knee
Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Kittle would be sent in for an MRI on Friday after the tight end suffered an apparent left knee injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Kittle picked up the injury on the 49ers' first offensive snap of the game, when the helmet of linebacker Chandler Jones struck Kittle's knee. Kittle briefly left the contest to receive treatment but returned to finish the night with six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on eight targets across 51 snaps. The results of the MRI are expected to be released later Friday, but Shanahan relayed that he "feels pretty good" about Kittle's chances of playing in the 49ers' next game Nov. 11 versus the Seahawks, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.
