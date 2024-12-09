Kittle had six receptions on as many targets for 151 yards in Sunday's 38-13 win over Chicago.

Kittle played like a man possessed against the Bears after recording just one reception for seven yards the week prior. Weather played a huge role in the road stinker against Buffalo, so Sunday's sunny conditions allowed the star tight end to feast on Chicago's defense. Kittle upped his season line to 56-800-8 following the much-needed win, confirming the tight end's upper-echelon status in fantasy ahead of Thursday's primetime tilt against the Rams.