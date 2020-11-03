The 49ers will place Kittle (foot) on injured reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
While the team's medical staff has informed coach Kyle Shanahan that Kittle will be sidelined eight weeks due to a small fracture in his right foot, the tight end instead has told Shanahan that he intends to miss two weeks, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. The move to IR indicates Kittle will be out at least three weeks, but it also gives the 49ers leeway in case Kittle beats the odds and recovers (at least is cleared to play) before the end of the campaign. In the meantime, Ross Dwelley will occupy the top of the TE depth chart until Jordan Reed (knee) is activated from injured reserve.