49ers' George Kittle: Good to go

Kittle (knee/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reportedly dealing with a bone chip in his ankle, Kittle may have to deal with pain for the rest of the season, but the 49ers expect that he'll continue to play. He returned from a two-game absence with a bang, catching six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown last week against the Packers. Sunday's road matchup with the red-hot Ravens defense is far more challenging, but Kittle is a top-three option at tight end whenever he suits up.