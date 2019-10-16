49ers' George Kittle: Groin injury lingers

Kittle was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being a game-time call with the same health concern this past Sunday versus the Rams, Kittle was active and gathered in all eight passes directed his way for 103 yards. Wednesday's DNP may be a precautionary measure, but the tight end's situation still should be monitored closely as the weekend draws closer.

