Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Friday that tests on Kittle's hamstring didn't reveal a strain or pull and that tight end is merely dealing with some tightness, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

That's in line with Shanahan's previous comments indicating that that Kittle's removal from practice Wednesday was for precautionary reasons. At this time there's no reason to think that the star tight end's Week 1 status is in any peril.