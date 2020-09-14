Kittle has been diagnosed with a sprained left knee in the wake of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle made a visit to the locker room just before halftime of the contest but ended up taking the field for the first drive of the second half and gutted out an injury thereafter. In the end, he missed just one offensive snap. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers will wait and see how Kittle feels Wednesday and watch the tight end's status closely as the week proceeds before making a decision on his availability for Sunday's road game against the Jets.