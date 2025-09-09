The 49ers are expected to place Kittle (hamstring) on injured reserve within the next few days, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the hamstring injury Kittle sustained in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks would likely keep him out for 3-to-5 weeks, but the tight end's impending move to IR indicates that the 49ers are preparing for him to miss at least the next four games. With Kittle not in line to return any earlier than the 49ers' Week 6 matchup with the Buccaneers, Luke Farrell (42 offensive snaps, 1-4-0 receiving line on one target in Week 1) and Jake Tonges (28 snaps, 3-15-1 line on three targets) are the healthy tight ends left on the 53-man roster. The 49ers are expected to add another tight end or two to the roster prior to Sunday's game in New Orleans, but none are likely to command the type of target share that a healthy Kittle would.