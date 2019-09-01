49ers' George Kittle: Headed for smaller snap counts?
General manger John Lynch suggested Kittle could play fewer snaps this season, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports. "A stated goal of ours this year was to have some people around (Kittle) such that we could take some off him," said Lynch. "George is a great player. And you can run into 'Let's have him out there every single play of the season.'"
Lynch made his comments in the context of the 49ers keeping four tight ends on their initial 53-man roster. Ross Dwelley, Levine Toilolo and Kaden Smith aren't serious threats to Kittle's target volume, but they might allow the team to take its superstar tight end off the field a bit more often. Kittle played 88 percent of the snaps on offense last season, including four games with a share above 95 percent in the final seven weeks. Any reduction in playing time won't be drastic, as NFL teams rightfully tend to avoid taking their best player off the field. Kittle will open his season with a Week 1 contest in Tampa Bay, facing a Buccaneers defense that allowed the fifth most receiving yards (1,061) to tight ends last season.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
Singletary ready for his moment?
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
KC signs McCoy, hurt value for Williams
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest news with the Chiefs bringing in LeSean McCoy and the...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Richard rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...