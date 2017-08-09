Kittle (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Kittle returned to practice in a limited fashion Monday after missing less than a week of action. The minor hammy issue shouldn't impact his bid for a key role -- possibly even a starting job -- amongst a tight end group subject to fierce competition. Incumbent starter Vance McDonald faces an uncertain future after being overpaid by the previous front office regime, while fellow veterans Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen are mostly valued for blocking. While he only caught 48 passes at Iowa and wasn't taken until the fifth round of this year's draft, Kittle did display top-notch athleticism in running a 4.52 40-yard dash at 247 pounds at the Combine. The Niners might opt for trial by fire, particularly if they struggle early in the season and don't appear destined for the playoffs.