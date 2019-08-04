49ers' George Kittle: Healthy in camp
Kittle has been a full participant in camp after recovering from a minor hip injury.
Kittle dealt with several injuries last season, and even admitted to playing through broken ribs during his incredible breakout campaign in 2018. After overcoming this minor hip injury, the 25-year-old appears to be healthy heading towards the regular season. To further ease fantasy owners' thoughts, Kittle was caught making a leaping 20-yard touchdown catch from Jimmy Garoppolo during Saturday's 11-on-11 practice.
