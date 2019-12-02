49ers' George Kittle: Held in check Sunday
Kittle (knee/ankle) caught two passes (four targets) for 17 yards and lost three yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Baltimore.
Kittle saw his usage drop drastically following a six-catch, 129-yard showing in Week 12. The budding superstar was asked to stay back and block more than usual against a Ravens defense that blitzes more than any other team in the league (blitz packages on 48.1 percent of plays this season). There was no report of a flare up with Kittle's lower body injuries, so his lack of usage in the pass game appeared to be matchup-based. Look for the elite pass-catching tight end to get more involved in a crucial NFC showdown with the Saints on Sunday.
