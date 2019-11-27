Play

49ers' George Kittle: Held out of practice Wednesday

Kittle (knee/ankle) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle didn't miss a beat in his return to action this past Sunday versus the Packers, turning 79 percent of the offensive snaps into six catches (on six targets) for 129 yards and one touchdown. As coach Kyle Shanahan told Wagoner on Wednesday, the 49ers will move forward with a maintenance plan for Kittle's pair of health concerns, hence the DNP to begin Week 13 preparations. Expect Kittle's status to receive some clarity by the weekend.

