49ers' George Kittle: Held to four catches in SB LIV loss

Kittle caught four of seven targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Kittle, who has played through a torn labrum in his right shoulder since the 2018 preseason, was held to a modest receiving line for the third time in as many playoff games. Over the 49ers' last three contests, the star tight end compiled just eight catches for 71 yards without a touchdown -- a shocking contrast compared to his regular-season production, as Kittle logged 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns across 14 such games. The 26-year-old will benefit from a full offseason to get healthy, and he remains a virtual lock to enter the 2020 season among the coveted top tier of fantasy tight ends despite coming off a quiet postseason stretch.