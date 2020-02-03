49ers' George Kittle: Held to four catches in SB LIV loss
Kittle caught four of seven targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
Kittle, who has played through a torn labrum in his right shoulder since the 2018 preseason, was held to a modest receiving line for the third time in as many playoff games. Over the 49ers' last three contests, the star tight end compiled just eight catches for 71 yards without a touchdown -- a shocking contrast compared to his regular-season production, as Kittle logged 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns across 14 such games. The 26-year-old will benefit from a full offseason to get healthy, and he remains a virtual lock to enter the 2020 season among the coveted top tier of fantasy tight ends despite coming off a quiet postseason stretch.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Gutted through torn labrum•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Just one catch•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Officially gets in full practice•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Will return to full practice•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Logs DNP on Wednesday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Limited production in playoff win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...