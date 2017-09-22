Kittle (hip) caught one pass for eight yards in a 41-39 loss to the Rams on Thursday.

Kittle was able to suit up despite being limited in practice for the third consecutive week. The rookie led all San Francisco tight ends with three targets, but it was Garret Celek who cashed in on one of Brian Hoyer's two passing touchdowns. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is proving yet again that he prefers to use his wideouts (23 targets) and running backs (nine targets) to attack defenses through the air, which limits Kittle's fantasy value even though he is technically starting.