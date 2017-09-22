49ers' George Kittle: Held to one catch Thursday
Kittle (hip) caught one pass for eight yards in a 41-39 loss to the Rams on Thursday.
Kittle was able to suit up despite being limited in practice for the third consecutive week. The rookie led all San Francisco tight ends with three targets, but it was Garret Celek who cashed in on one of Brian Hoyer's two passing touchdowns. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is proving yet again that he prefers to use his wideouts (23 targets) and running backs (nine targets) to attack defenses through the air, which limits Kittle's fantasy value even though he is technically starting.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...