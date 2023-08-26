Kittle finished without a catch on one target in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers.

Kittle and the starters played a couple drives and moved the ball with ease against Los Angeles' second-stringers. The tight end's only target was uncatchable, but he nonetheless proved his health after battling a groin injury earlier this summer. Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey provide QB Brock Purdy with a fantastic group of pass catchers heading into a tricky Week 1 matchup at Pittsburgh.