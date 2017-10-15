Kittle nabbed four of eight targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington.

Kittle did the bulk of his damage during San Francisco's final drive before halftime, snagging a 31-yard pass down field and then catching a six-yarder to help set up Carlos Hyde's touchdown plunge. Kittle has thus far outperformed his draft position with four or more catches in three of six games. Expect that number to increase now that Kittle's college quarterback back at Iowa, C.J. Beathard, has been named the starter. Three of Kittle's receptions and six of his targets came from Beathard on Sunday. While the pass was ultimately intercepted, it was telling that Beathard looked Kittle's way on the team's final desperation play to convert a 4th-and-20 in the closing seconds.