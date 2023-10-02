Kittle caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Cardinals.

Kittle was unable to build off of his strong Week 3 performance (7-90-0), instead receiving just one target in a game dominated by Christian McCaffrey and the ground game. Kittle selflessly acted as a sixth offensive lineman to help his team to victory, but it resulted in another down fantasy game. The charismatic tight end got off to a similarly slow start last year before rattling off 11 touchdowns over his remaining 11 games. Kittle's fantasy managers are hoping for that kind of turnaround when the 49ers and Cowboys are featured on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.