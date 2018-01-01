Kittle hauled in four of his six targets for 100 yards in Sunday's season-finale victory over the Rams.

The athletic rookie appeared to have regained the starting tight end role in San Francisco last week against the Jaguars, and Sunday's team-leading six targets and 100 receiving yards fortified that notion. Kittle battled a myriad of minor injuries and briefly lost his starting job to Garrett Celek, but it is no coincidence that his strong finish to the season (194 yards and a touchdown over last three games) coincided with the arrival of Jimmy Garoppolo. Both Celek and Kittle are under contract heading into the 2018 season, but the latter's superior athleticism and late-season momentum should propel him into the starting role barring any unforeseen circumstances. The aforementioned Garoppolo appears to have brought out the best in all of his receiving options, no matter how inconsistent they may have been prior to his arrival, so Kittle should be on fantasy owners' radars heading into the 2018 season, especially considering the Yakety-Sax nature of the tight end position in fantasy this past year.