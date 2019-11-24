49ers' George Kittle: Hopeful to return Sunday

Kittle (knee) feels healthy enough to play Sunday night versus the Packers, despite recovering from a broken bone in his ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

All the talk has been about Kittle's left knee since he got injured Oct. 31 at Arizona and missed the next 49ers' two games, but the ankle issue lingered on the injury report without any mention. After practicing Thursday and Friday, albeit in a blue no-contact jersey, he was given a 'questionable' designation for Week 12 by coach Kyle Shanahan, who told Eric Branch of the San Francisco, "This week, I think with a normal person, I'd probably make him doubtful. But Kittle is different than most people." The 49ers will determine whether or not Kittle is active about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If he does not go, it'll throw a wrench into fantasy lineups, with San Fran teammate Ross Dwelley, Packers TE Jimmy Graham and Rams TE Gerald Everett the potential top available options at the position.