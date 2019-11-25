49ers' George Kittle: Huge impact in return
Kittle (ankle) had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.
Kittle had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury that included a broken bone, and while he was unlikely at full strength, the star tight end stole the show offensively. The 26-year-old had been the 49ers' most-consistent receiver prior to going down to injury, and he put it all together Sunday with his first game of 100-plus receiving yards and a touchdown. Coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned the bone spur in his tight end's ankle after the game, stating that the injury is likely to cause pain "for a while," according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. Given his coach's statement, don't be surprised to find Kittle on the injury report leading up to games in the coming weeks, but this impressive showing should bode well for his fantasy owners heading into another heavyweight showdown against the Ravens on Sunday.
