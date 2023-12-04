Kittle had four receptions on six targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Eagles.

Kittle's highlight play did not show up in his final stat line when he successfully blocked two pursuing defenders to allow Deebo Samuel to score one of his three touchdowns in Sunday's rout of Philadelphia. The selfless star still finished with a solid receiving day, bringing his season totals up to 50 receptions, 735 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games played. Kittle will look to outdo the 3/19/0 receiving line he posted against Seattle in Week 12 when the two division rivals meet for a rematch next Sunday.