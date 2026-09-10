Kittle (Achilles) isn't listed on the 49ers' injury report ahead of Thursday's contest against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The game technically will be taking place Friday local time in Melbourne, Australia, but Kittle has made quick work in his recovery from the torn right Achilles that he suffered in San Francisco's wild-card win at Philadelphia on Jan. 11. Kittle was listed as limited on the team's first two practice reports of Week 1 prep, so it stands to reason he may operate with a cap on his snaps. Still, he's in line to be out there for the 49ers' regular-season opener.