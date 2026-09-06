Kittle (Achilles) is slated to practice Monday in Melbourne, Australia, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle has made a speedy recovery from the torn right Achilles that he suffered in the 49ers' wild-card win at Philadelphia on Jan. 11, for which he underwent surgery three days later. Both GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan and the tight end himself expressed optimism in the offseason about Kittle being available Week 1 against the Rams, and his activation from the active/PUP list on Aug. 23 begin to set the stage for such a reality. Kittle then logged team drills last week and made the trip to Australia with his teammates. The 49ers will post their first injury report of the season Monday, which will reveal how much activity he was able to manage.