Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers expect Kittle (hamstring) to practice this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

San Francisco has yet to designate Kittle to return from injured reserve, which will need to happen for the tight end to mix into drills. The team resumes practicing Wednesday in advance of next Sunday's game against the Falcons, meaning the aforementioned transaction may transpire before then. In any case, Kittle appears poised to put the finishing touches on his recovery from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 1.