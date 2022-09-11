Kittle (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday at Chicago, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Kittle will be unable to suit up for the 49ers' season opener due to the groin injury that he sustained during an unofficial practice last Monday. The team instead will turn to the trio of Charlie Woerner, Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley at tight end, though Kittle's absence may result in more targets for wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Kittle's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Sept. 18 against the Seahawks.