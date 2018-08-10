49ers' George Kittle: Injures shoulder during preseason opener
Kittle injured his shoulder and will not return to Thursday's preseason opener against the Cowboys, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kittle came up holding his right shoulder after running downfield for a deep ball. The exact nature of his injury isn't clear. In Kittle's absence, Garret Celek will take over as the 49ers' No. 1 tight end.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Focused on avoiding injuries•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Hits century mark•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Finds end zone•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Turns in solid outing as backup•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Continues to play second fiddle•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Finishes second in tight-end targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...