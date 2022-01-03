Kittle caught one of two targets for 29 yards and had one carry for six yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over Houston.

Kittle saw little action for the second week in a row, this time with rookie quarterback Trey Lance under center. Head coach Kyle Shanahan tried to get his star tight end involved with his third rushing attempt of the season, but it was little doing. Kittle finally got involved in the passing game late in the second half with an incredible one-handed catch for 29 yards. His only other target this game came on a poor throw into double coverage by Lance that was picked off. While this recent slump is concerning for those with Kittle shares, it would be tough to recommend bypassing such an elite playmaking talent against the Rams in Week 18.