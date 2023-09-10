Kittle (groin) caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 30-7 win over the Steelers.

Kittle made an early impact with an 11-yard catch to convert on 4th-and-1 on San Francisco's first possession, but he and Deebo Samuel (63 scrimmage yards) were comparatively quiet while Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk combined for 298 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. The talented tight end is sometimes asked to take a back seat in a stacked San Francisco offense with many mouths to feed, but Kittle finished the 2022 season with seven touchdowns over the final four games, showcasing his immense upside. After having his practice reps capped heading into Week 1 due to a groin injury, Kittle will look to play a larger role against the Rams in Week 2. He found the end zone in both games against the Rams last season.