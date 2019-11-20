49ers' George Kittle: Kicks off week with no practice
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (knee/ankle) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Speaking to the media Monday, Shanahan expressed hope that Kittle will end a two-game absence and suit up Sunday versus the Packers, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. While his inability to practice Wednesday isn't a great sign in his recovery effort, Kittle still has two more chances to take the field and put to rest any questions about his availability. In the end, though, Friday's injury report may have the final word on his potential to suit up.
