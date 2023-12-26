Kittle finished with seven receptions on 10 targets for 126 yards in Monday's 33-19 loss to Baltimore.

Kittle wound up leading all San Francisco receivers in receptions and yardage Monday, a feat that has occurred only a handful of times in 2023 on a roster loaded with superstars. The 30-year-old's big receiving night brought him within nine yards of cracking 1,000 for the season. Assuming Kittle can register those nine yards over the 49ers' final two games of the regular season, he will have reached the impressive milestone for the third time in his career and first since 2019. The star tight end's next opportunity will come on Dec. 31 in a road tilt against the Commanders.