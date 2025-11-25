Kittle finished with six receptions on 10 targets for 78 yards in Monday's 20-9 victory over the Panthers.

Kittle finished Monday's primetime tilt as the game's leading receiver off a season-high 10 targets. The 31-year-old has really found his groove since going catch-less in his return from a hamstring injury in Week 7, providing fantasy managers with a 29-304-4 receiving line over his last five starts. Kittle may be asked to utilize his elite blocking skills more than usual in Week 13 in order to help the offensive line deal with the unstoppable force that is DE Myles Garrett when the 49ers visit the Browns on Sunday.