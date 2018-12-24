Kittle caught seven passes for 74 yards in the 49ers' Week 16 loss to the Bears.

With the 49ers trailing for much of the second half, they were forced to throw the ball frequently, resulting in Kittle leading the team with 12 targets. His performance could've been better, but when he was open for potential touchdown in the end zone, a defender grabbed his arm, keeping him from securing the pass. Despite a number of difficult matchups, he's only been held to fewer than 50 yards once over his last nine games.