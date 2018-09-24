49ers' George Kittle: Leads team in receiving
Kittle corralled five of seven targets for 79 yards Sunday. He also caught a two-point conversion in a loss to the Chiefs.
Kittle's targets, receptions and yards led all San Francisco receiving options. The 24-year-old also had fourth-quarter touchdown called back on an offensive pass interference penalty on Kyle Juszczyk, whose pick allowed Kittle to break free. The 49ers' pass offense is likely to slow down if Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) is indeed done for the season, but Kittle may see the smallest downgrade due to his experience with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard both last season (started five games together) and when they were teammates in college at Iowa.
