Kittle (shoulder) isn't expected to practice next week or play in the 49ers' second preseason game, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kittle was removed from Thursday's preseason game against Dallas after taking a hard hit in the first quarter, later walking to the locker room with his right arm pinned to his body. A serious injury would be a major blow to the San Francisco offense, after Kittle finished his rookie season with 194 receiving yards over the final three weeks. Garrett Celek will step in as the 49ers' top tight end while Kittle is unavailable.