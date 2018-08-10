49ers' George Kittle: Likely out next week
Kittle (shoulder) isn't expected to practice next week or play in the 49ers' second preseason game, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kittle was removed from Thursday's preseason game against Dallas after taking a hard hit in the first quarter, later walking to the locker room with his right arm pinned to his body. A serious injury would be a major blow to the San Francisco offense, after Kittle finished his rookie season with 194 receiving yards over the final three weeks. Garrett Celek will step in as the 49ers' top tight end while Kittle is unavailable.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Injures shoulder during preseason opener•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Focused on avoiding injuries•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Hits century mark•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Finds end zone•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Turns in solid outing as backup•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Continues to play second fiddle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...