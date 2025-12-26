San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Friday that the status of Kittle (ankle) for Sunday night's game against the Bears will likely be a game-dime decision, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday's injury report will both reveal whether he was able to get on the field as at least a limited participant, and his official injury diagnosis for Week 17. That said, it seems likely that Kittle will garner a 'questionable' designation for Sunday Night Football. The star tight end's status will be made official, one way or another, no later than 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Jake Tonges will stand to operate as San Francisco's top pass-catching tight end in the event that Kittle is ruled out, presenting fantasy managers with a potential pivot option.